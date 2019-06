Григор Димитров започва срещу французин на Уимбълдън

#Wimbledon draw for 🇨🇦 (19) Felix Auger-Aliassime:



1R 🇨🇦 (188) Vasek Pospisil

2R 🇧🇬 (48) Grigor Dimitrov or 🇫🇷 (85) Corentin Moutet

3R 🇫🇷 (16) Gael Monfils

4R 🇷🇸 (1) Novak Djokovic



FAA also played a fellow Canadian in his previous grand slam match (Shapovalov at US Open)